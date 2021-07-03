López Obrador ‘macanea’ in the Sonora baseball stadium

Saves López Obrador his honor as a hitter

MEXICO CITY.

The day was hazy, perfect for hitting without the sunlight hitting the front.

Santos González Yescas, municipal president of San Luis Río Colorado, was excited to be able to throw some softballs to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the newly expanded stadium from 3,000 to 7,000 seats in the town.

The inning began with Claudia Pavlovich hitting a ground ball to shortstop on the mayor’s second pitch.

Next in the turn at bat was the governor-elect, Alfonso Durazo, who hit a ground ball that split the diamond on the first pitch.

It was Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s turn, who entered the batting box brandishing the baton that González Yescas himself had given him, with the president’s name engraved on it.

López Obrador related in his speech that when he goes some afternoons to a baseball park to practice, when the ball goes in the direction of the plate he usually imagines the face of some character heading for him.

“When they throw the ball to me I see some faces … and I hit harder,” he confided.

The first launch of González Yescas came, and the president only hit the air.

In the mayor’s second pitch, López Obrador sought to blow up the fence and fan once more.

Already with the pressure of the assistants on his shoulders, among them the legendary “Kalimán” Robles and the “Abulón” Hernández, López Obrador let a clearly high and open pitch pass.

With the count of one ball and two strikes, the Tepetitán man closed the afternoon with a grounder for third base that was lost among the reporters who ran towards him in search of a statement.

