López Obrador is committed to 3 more reforms; second half of the six-year term

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that in the second half of his term he will propose three new constitutional reforms.

In his morning conference, he explained that the first reform, which would be ready at the end of this year or the beginning of the next, is for the CFE to maintain 54% of the country’s energy supply. This does not imply disappearing private electricity generation companies, he clarified.

It will also propose in 2022 to modify the composition of the General Council of the INE.

“We have to find a way for them to truly be honest and democratic citizens, who are not controlled by the Executive, by the President, but not by the vested interest groups, who are not controlled by the oligarchy, conservatism, who basically depend on of the town, ”he said.

Regarding the National Guard, he announced that his intention is that once that corporation is established, it will be part of the Secretariat of National Defense. The reform could be presented in 2023, one year after the end of his six-year term.

Ready reforms in CFE, INE and Guardia

Seeks that the National Electoral Institute is made up of “democrats”; the Federal Electricity Commission, a priority issue.

On the issue of multi-member legislators, it was asked:

Why so many deputies? Why nothing else, why not just stay the majority? Why not remove the 200 multi-member? But that is not only in the Chamber of Deputies, but also in the Senate. We are going to reform the law, the Constitution so that there is full democracy.

Regarding the National Guard, he announced that his intention is that once that corporation is established, it will be part of the Secretariat of National Defense.

The National Guard is directed by retired elements of the Army, and the training received by the officers is provided by the Army and is of a military nature.

THE FEDERAL POLICE BROUGHT OUT

“I don’t want what happened with the Federal Police to happen, which was integrated and wasted. That is why I am going to propose at the time that he be part of the National Defense Secretariat, as there is the Defense Air Force, a branch, “said López Obrador.

He insisted that these reforms, even without the Morena party, together with its allies, having a qualified majority to approve them automatically and if they are not successful, it will be the responsibility of the federal deputies.

“I also do not want to be left with the responsibility of not having proposed the things that I consider are convenient for the country,” he mentioned.

IF THE CONGRESS ENDORSES IT

The President asks to see a doctor soon

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador completed his covid-19 vaccination schedule on Tuesday by receiving the second dose of Astra Zeneca during the morning press conference at the National Palace.

At the conclusion of the conference, the head of the Executive received the second dose from the lieutenant of the Mexican Army, Melina Vega, the same nurse who vaccinated him on April 20.

55 days passed between the first and second doses received by López Obrador.

Vega showed him the syringe and the vial with the vaccine from the Astra Zeneca laboratory. Before applying it, he asked the protocol questions about whether he had a reaction with his first dose.

“Casino. Nothing practically. First day nothing. The next day a little irritation, but nothing, ”confirmed López Obrador.

– Have you had a fever or any other symptoms of Covid in the last 24 hours?

-Not.

“Allergic to any medication?”

-Not”.

The head of the Executive exhorted people who are within the age groups to which the covid-19 vaccine is applied to come to apply the respective dose.

He insisted that people who have any symptoms of Covid 19 come to see a doctor as soon as possible and receive the corresponding treatment as soon as possible.

“One lesson of this terrible pandemic is that to face it, what helps a lot is to go to the doctor soon, to the hospital, and soon to have a plaque in our lungs, at 24 hours, 72 hours, because I know that depends a lot from treatment should begin there ”, recommended the head of the Executive.

He recalled that he himself did a covid test that was positive and immediately had an X-ray of his lungs, and he began to give him the treatment, which consisted of Remdesivir and other medications.