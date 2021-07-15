López Obrador hits Aureoles again, but leaves the door open

MEXICO CITY. In order to take care of the presidential inauguration of harsh debates or spectacles, I will not receive the governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles Conejo, indicated President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

After two weeks ago the governor of the PRD went without an appointment to the national palace to deliver the evidence, which in his opinion proves the aid of drug trafficking to Morena in the last elections, President López Obrador said that he will wait until the elections are qualified of legal to see, in due course if it receives the governor or not.

It may interest you: Aureoles is waiting for him in jail, says Delgado

“With all due respect, I send him to tell the governor of Michoacán that I cannot receive him because there is a lot of politicization and I do not want to get involved in those things, that the electoral process passes, that the process ends, that the elections be qualified and then We see why I do not want harsh debates or spectacles to take place here, we must take care of what Ruiz Cortínez said, the investiture, not Andrés Manuel, is what we represent, “he said this Thursday at the conclusion of the morning press conference.

Referring to the governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, the president clarified that he will wait to meet with the PAN president until the entire legal process that exists around his violation is released in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) .

As for the rest of the governors of the PRI and the PAN, in office and elected, he commented that in the coming days he will meet with them jointly or separately to address the issue of how to optimize results in terms of security, as well as He did it this Wednesday with the governors emanated from Morena.

“I will receive everyone, little by little, for the security plan, we are moving forward, I will go little by little, whether they are together or in groups or one by one, but I will receive them all,” said the President.

* jci