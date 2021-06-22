López Obrador hit requests to persecute candidates

MEXICO CITY. “Prior to the electoral contest on June 6 of this year, people from all political parties, including Morena, came to the National Palace to request that I criminally prosecute all those candidates for a popularly elected position who had an open investigation in their against and my answer was no, “said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Even, claimed the president, it was even said that “I gave the order to persecute” the governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, when, he said, it was the United States authorities who requested information from the Government of the Republic. on the financial movements of the politician of the National Action Party (PAN).

“We said that the government should not be used to disqualify anyone and, in effect, they came to ask me before the election that investigations against candidates be carried out and I argue that no, that they present their complaints to the prosecution and I I am not telling lies, because what they wanted was for us to discount, just as the conservatives did, that before the election be disqualified, this came to me from various states, from all and from all parties.

“To be clear, they asked me from Campeche, from Nuevo León, they asked me from San Luis Potosí, of which I remember, everyone and I said ‘no, because we are not the same’, that the prosecutor solve” Tuesday at his morning lecture.

In the specific case of García Cabeza de Vaca, he pointed out that although he had nothing to do with the legal actions that were initiated against the PAN, neither “I am anyone’s cover.”

“In the case of Tamaulipas, who came to think that it was a persecution order from the president, no, that was a complaint from the Prosecutor’s Office, already when the complaint from the Prosecutor’s Office was issued and requests from the US government for an investigation are known to Mr. Cabeza de Vaca, because it is already being made known, because we are not going to be a cover either, “said López Obrador.

He estimated that it “bothers a lot” to Mexicans that people are detained in the neighboring country to the north and here the authorities do not do the same.

He stressed that no one is persecuted or revenge is sought because its purpose is to make history and “look good to the people and we do not need spectacular acts,” concluded the federal president.

* jci