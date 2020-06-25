The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said Wednesday that he plans to meet with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in Washington in July, in a meeting proposed by the Mexican where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also expected.

« It is very likely that I will go to Washington and meet with President Trump and it will be soon, we are just waiting to define the nature of the meeting, » the president said in his usual morning press conference.

The meeting, scheduled for early July, seeks to celebrate the activation of the T-MEC, the renewed trade agreement between the three countries that will enter into force next Wednesday.

Trump and López Obrador have not met in person since the Mexican president took office on December 1, 2018. Since then, he has not personally met with Trudeau either.

« We are waiting for the invitation of the United States government to be made to the government of Canada, » said the leftist leader.

« In any case, we are going to attend because we care that we can participate in the beginning of this agreement, which I consider historical and very timely, » he added.

– « A colossal mistake » –

The Mexican Foreign Ministry reported that the meeting was a proposal by López Obrador and symbolizes the importance that the country attaches to the T-MEC and to cooperation with its North American partners, « vital for economic recovery and investment promotion. »

The meeting would take place after the United States « showed its solidarity » with Mexico « in moments of global shortage of vital supplies » by selling fans and masks to face the covid-19 pandemic, explained the director for North America of the Foreign Ministry , Roberto Velasco, on Twitter.

The meeting with Trump, who until last week seemed almost ruled out by López Obrador, drew criticism from Mexican diplomats such as former Washington Ambassador Arturo Sarukhan (2007-2013).

He stated that meeting only with Trump would be « a colossal mistake » for the bilateral relationship, because the American only intends to « use » his Mexican counterpart in the face of the November presidential elections where he is seeking reelection.

« Visiting Trump at moments of the greatest social and ideological upheaval in the life of the country in 50 years (…) will be interpreted by many here as an accolade to the most polarizing president in modern life in the United States », Sarukhan, a Washington resident, said via Twitter.

If he persists in the meeting, Sarukhan considered, Mexico should ensure the presence of Trudeau and organize a meeting with Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate and Trump’s rival, in parallel.

– « Build bridges » –

Faced with criticism, Velasco maintained that Mexican diplomacy consists of « building bridges with all peoples. »

The event « aims to promote our interests and is not inserted into internal political processes of which Mexico is respectful, » he added.

Trump praised López Obrador on Tuesday and said he hoped to receive him « very soon » at the White House.

« We have implemented innovative agreements with Mexico. I want to thank the President of Mexico. He really is a great guy, » Trump said from Arizona.

The idea of ​​a possible meeting with Trump had been mentioned by López Obrador since April, after a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

The T-MEC, successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in force since 1994, was agreed on November 30, 2018, after arduous negotiations started in August 2017 at Trump’s behest.

