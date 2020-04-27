When the Ministry of Labor presented a list in which it exhibited companies that had failed to comply with sanitary regulations and had put the health of their employees at risk, there was one that was conspicuous by its absence: Elektra of Grupo Salinas.

The list pointed to other companies such as Coppel stores, Andrea and Bolim shoe factories, but did not include any of the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the second wealthiest man in Mexico and with an estimated fortune of USD 11,100,000, according to Forbes magazine.

This despite the fact that in social networks it has been reported that in their companies there have been cases of employees infected for not complying with the rules of healthy distance to stop the spread of Covid-19. Furthermore, when the federal government approved the declaration of a national health emergency due to force majeure, the businessman refused and ordered all his employees to continue going to work.

In Grupo Salinas offices there were five cases of COVID-19 until last week, according to employees of the Elektra company, who reported to the newspaper Animal Político. These infections, supposedly, would correspond to the month of April. In addition, photographs obtained by MCCI through Grupo Salinas employees, showed how cleaning workers improvised protective gear with trash bags to sanitize area. According to testimonies, the images were taken on Friday, April 3.

The corporate where these photographs were taken is known as Torre Esmeralda and is located south of Mexico City; There, staff from Elektra, Banco Azteca, Seguros Azteca, Afore Azteca and Italika, all Grupo Salinas companies

An Elektra employee, who has worked for that brand for more than 6 years, told the newspaper that the stress among the workers has increased since the first person infected with coronavirus in tower 3 was known. “There are many outraged people in the company. It’s sad that they don’t care about the employees. For example, I live in my parents’ house. And my dad has diabetes“He detailed.

The exhibition of companies that did not comply with the restriction measures suggested by the government in the midst of the pandemic was inaugurated today at the presidential conference and registered in the heading “who is who“

What is the relationship between López Obrador and Ricardo Salinas Pliego?

Despite the fact that for years there was a confrontation between Ricardo Salinas Pliego and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to the extent that the now President of the Republic classified the Mexican businessman as part of “the mafia in power”, The relationship between the two took a 360 degree turn during the 2018 electoral campaign.

The electoral tendencies through the polls showed an overwhelming preference for the Tabasco politician and then the treatment began to change.

After winning the elections, López Obrador announced the creation of a business advisory council made up of, among others, Salinas Pliego, owner of TV Azteca, Bernardo Gómez, co-executive president of Televisa; Olegario Vázquez Aldir, CEO of Grupo Ángeles, and Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Banorte.

Banco Azteca is one of the financial institutions in charge of distributing the resources of the Fourth Transformation government’s social programs, such as that of “Young people building the future“

The announcement was made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself on February 7, 2019.