López Obrador evaluates social programs in Sonora

SONORA

The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He led an evaluation of social programs delivered in Sonora in which he advanced support and revaluation of the Seri people.

According to Welfare Secretary, Javier May, nationwide they have delivered 75 billion pesos in social programs, pensions, scholarships and financial support in the period from January to June.

Since Puerto Penasco, the President Lopdz Obrador reiterated that the program for the delivery of resources to schools will be extended to all public schools in the country as part of the “The school is ours” program.

He added that, at the end of the government, all schools that are part of this program must be in the same budgetary conditions.

Lopez Obrador also highlighted the delivery of supports for older adults, which he assured, will increase to ensure that in January 2024, beneficiaries receive double what is currently granted to them.

In addition, he thanked once again the coordination that took place with the Governor Claudia Pavlovich, and promised to return to the entity before the end of his administration, next September.

Alfonso Durazo, governor-elect of Sonora, for the second day in a row he accompanied the president and the governor in public activities.

* brc