López Obrador demands that intellectuals take sides in times of transition

In times of transition processes, intellectuals and artists must take sides, said the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the Tribute to the poet Ramón López Velarde, in Jerez, Zacatecas.

“Many in the world of letters maintain that it should not be linked to intellectual and artistic tasks with politics, although those who think so almost always belong to the conservative group,” said the president.

“In this way they take refuge in an alleged objectivity, in the moderation of the supposed nonpartisanism, or they try to deceive by affirming that they are independent and apolitical, when in reality this position is a feigned way of taking sides,” said the head of the Executive.

He said that the example was López Velarde, a poet who had the courage to adhere to the Maderista cause and stayed away from those who murdered the Apostle of Democracy and other revolutionary leaders.

“Ramón López Velarde is a great, not only because of his poetry, but also because in his scant public life he adhered with conviction and fervor to the democratic movement headed by Francisco I. Madero, the apostle of democracy,” he stressed.

He explained that when López Velarde was questioned by his contemporaries for not putting his job as poet and columnist at the service of the conservative side, he remained firm in his support for President Madero.

“You tell me in your letter that the Revolution has only served to change masters. Meditate quietly on how we live today and how we lived before. We will not be living in a republic of angels, but we are living as men, and this is the debt that you never have. we will pay Madero, “recalled López Obrador.

The Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, He said that currently it is sought that all those who have an artistic ability, can develop their potential.

“Mexico is a country of artists, but for a long time the path was lost so that only some had the possibility of developing their talent,” said Frausto.

