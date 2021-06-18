López Obrador demands that highway construction be restarted

MEXICO CITY

The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador demanded the inhabitants of municipality of Martínez de La Torre that allow the conclusion of the Cardel-Poza Rica highway, after the signing of an agreement between the federal government and the residents.

It may interest you: López Obrador will retire completely at the end of his term

The agreement establishes that the federal government will Waterworks necessary so that the highway being built by Mota Engill does not cause flooding in the region.

“That they give us confidence, that if those of the company have the possibility to start tomorrow, that they already restart the work, that we too will be attending to the claims, requests, demands and commitments that have been made from the morning. for the benefit of the communities, ejidos and municipalities of this region.

“Let us not waste time, it has been many years, we are going to start working for everyone tomorrow,” insisted López Obrador.

The highway was started five years ago, consists of more than 200 kilometers and has not come into operation because In Martínez de La Torre, residents are opposed to the works on a two-kilometer stretch.

The new highway will allow to go from the Port of Veracruz to Tampico, and will pass near Nautla, Poza Rica and Tuxpan.

In addition, the president raised the need, together with the state government, to repair federal highways, which are damaged.

In Martínez de la Torre, all social programs and the National Water Comission will build the works required to prevent flooding in the region.

* brc