Mexico City.- During home isolation at the recommendation of the General Health Council, there was an increase in cases of domestic violence that generated more than 120 thousand emergency calls, according to figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

In response to this increase in calls for help, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) minimized the data presented by a reporter and said that he knows them well and discusses them every day with the security cabinet in relation to violence against women, but argued that 90 percent of calls for domestic violence and against women receiving emergency services are false.

He assured that this information was provided by the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, and the head of Inmujeres, Nadine Gasman. However, he rejected their veracity, because “that does not happen in this country, where family coexistence is harmonious, and it is not like in other countries.”

However, she backtracked on her response, since she had to admit that it does not mean that there is no violence against women, “I do not want to be misinterpreted because many times they take what I say out of context, but 90 % of those calls, which serve as a basis for you are false, it has been proven ”, without saying how.

These calls, he said, are not only because they are calls related to the mistreatment of women, this is the same in the calls that the subway receives about sabotage and threat of bombs, most of them are false, but this reported by The women of the federal government, the Secretary of the Interior and the person in charge of the Institute for Attention to Women, Nadine, are because they are concerned about this issue and attending to this issue.

“We are going to continue defending women. Without being feminists, we are humanists, ”she said. He assured during his morning conference at the National Palace that his government is working to eradicate violence against this sector of the population.

“We are against the violence that women suffer irrationally, we are against feminicide, hate crimes, that must be made very clear for humanitarian reasons, if we were conservatives, perhaps we would not care about the issue,” she said.

“In other countries that do not have this culture, it may be that when isolation occurs, grievances, confrontation, and violence are caused. I am not saying that in Mexico there is not this confrontation, in all families there are differences,” he said.

He asked the media to make the information presented on the subject as objective as possible and to speak the truth.

“In the morning you have the report of everything that happens in the country, I see information of the most tremendous murder, and of all the most serious that happens in the country, so if I had that information about the increase in violence, well we treat it, whenever we can do a review, “he concluded.

