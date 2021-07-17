López Obrador criticizes support for corrupt people

MEXICO CITY. When the electoral ban came into force as a reason for the consultation of the trial to the political actors of the past, scheduled for August 1, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he will not comment on said citizen exercise that seeks to prosecute former presidents of the republic.

Asked expressly about the suspension of government propaganda for the consultation, the president indicated that, pending further information on the ban on the National Electoral Institute (INE), said that this Friday the events in Guerrero would be private.

Ah, about the consultation, I’m not going to talk about government propaganda? Well, they are closed meetings, no, they are not open, yes, but they are not open, it is an evaluation meeting ”, he specified.

Previously, at a morning press conference, from National PalaceHe pointed out that the corrupt have a very large support base, because although there are those who do not benefit from corruption, they do support it.

What I was saying, how is it possible that they not only exist corrupt, but also have a very large support base? I agree that the one who benefits from corruption, of course I do not agree, but I can understand it, to say: ‘no, I am benefiting’, but there are many people who do not benefit from corruption and, without However, it supports corruption, ”he said.

President López Obrador affirmed that during the neoliberal governments, even since the Porfirio Díaz regime, the greatest looting of Mexico took place, for the benefit of a few.

There are people who think that stealing is the most natural thing, the one who does not steal is a fool, he has that, take advantage now that you have the opportunity, do not be a fool. It is a mentality, fortunately, it could not destroy all the reserves of cultural values ​​that exist in our town ”.

On the other hand, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the government of Guanajuato to relieve the head of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), Carlos Zamarripa, as he assured that it has not yielded results in terms of security.

It is not possible that there will not be any improvement, especially in the case of homicides and the prosecutor of Guanajuato has taken 12 years. It is not possible, if I were a manager of a company, with those results they would have already run it ”, he indicated.

López Obrador said that the government cannot be kidnapped by factions or interest groups.

EVALUATE PROGRAMS

In Chilapa, Guerrero, he evaluated the application of his government’s social programs.

In the act of launching the evaluation of Welfare Programs, he affirmed that young people should be attracted to the social programs Sowing Life and Young People Building the Future and stop crime from having an army of people.

The real fight is to take young people away from criminal groups, so that no young person is necessarily taken the path of crime ”.

VEDA ELECTORAL, IN PROGRESS

Through a circular dated July 13, the decentralized agencies and bodies of the Federal Public Administration, were informed of a new “electoral ban”, on the occasion of the popular consultation to prosecute the political actors of the past.

Thus, from July 15 to August 1, the Government of Mexico It will not be able to disseminate “achievements, public works, or issue information on programs and actions that promote innovations for the good of citizens”, is established in the document.

The ban on the dissemination of government propaganda during the period from July 15 to August 1, 2021 is made known to you for full observance, due to the democratic exercise of citizen participation in the Popular Consultation convened by the Head of the Executive Federal ”, it indicates.

The circular reiterates that during the time that the popular consultation process comprises, from the convocation to the end of the day, the dissemination in all the media of government propaganda of any order of government, except those that have in order to disseminate information campaigns of the electoral authorities, those related to educational and health services, or those necessary for civil protection in cases of emergency.

-Ernesto Mendez

