President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accompanied by his wife, Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, congratulated Mexican mothers on Sunday for Mother’s Day, to whom he thanked them for their love and affection, and – as he had anticipated – dedicated the song ” Eternal Love “, by Juan Gabriel.

In a video recorded in the halls of the National Palace and broadcast on their social networks, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller exhorted the population to abide by healthy distance measures due to the contingency for the coronavirus COVID-19, so she asked not to visit mothers and grandmothers to avoid infections.

“I wish you the best, congratulations today, May 10, congratulations to the mothers, the mothers, the grandmothers, those who accompany us and those who came before us, who closed their eyes, but left us their love, His love, and the gift I have for you is from an extraordinary composer: Juan Gabriel, I met him, a great artist, a great person, an extraordinary human being and the song is beautiful, “Eternal love.” Congratulations, “said the President. .

The video reproduces the interpretation made by the so-called “Divo de Juárez” of this song at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in 1990.

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller asked the population to abide by the healthy distance measures due to the coronavirus contingency, and therefore urged children and grandchildren not to visit mothers at this celebration.

The also president of the Honorary Council of Historical and Cultural Memory of Mexico showed a painting of flowers that she called “Fabula de Flores” in honor of Mexican mothers.

“Today is Mother’s Day, we hope that everyone is at home. If your mother is away, please do not visit her, we are in a stage of health contingency, but we are not going to stop celebrating,” he pointed.

