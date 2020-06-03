President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the murder of the deputy from Colima Anel Bueno.

The local legislator She had been reported missing since April 29 in Ixtlahuacán and yesterday her body was found in a clandestine grave., detailed the federal president at a press conference.

For these facts, a person who is already giving his statement was arrested before the Public Ministry and the Colima Prosecutor’s Office will determine the legal actions to follow.

In this regard, the head of the Federal Executive he regretted the murder and sent his condolences to family and friends of the deputy.

“I want to express my condolences to his family and friends, it was something unfortunate. And also to say that in the morning a report of detainees who participated in this crime was presented. There is a detainee and there is already a statement blaming those responsible,” said López Worker at press conference.

OA

.