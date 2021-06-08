López Obrador celebrates the return to school of 1.6 million students

MEXICO CITY. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stressed that no later than October this year, all Mexicans aged 18 and over will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Faced with the arrival of winter, “you have to be prepared,” said the president in his morning conference on Tuesday and in which the health authorities reiterated that the severity of the pandemic continues to decline.

It may interest you: They will accelerate vaccination in QRoo, BCS and on the border with the EU

“We are going to continue with the vaccination plan to fulfill the commitment that in the month of October all Mexicans aged 18 and over will be vaccinated to prevent the arrival of winter, that we are all protected. There is a sufficient supply of vaccines”, assured the head of the federal Executive.

It immediately celebrated the return of more than a million basic education students to face-to-face classes because there is nothing to replace direct and classroom learning; in addition to the socialization of boys and girls with their teachers and educational community.

“It is a decision based on the will of the educational community; that is, it is voluntary, it is not an imposition,” he said.

For her part, the federal public education secretary, Delfina Gómez explained that the states that returned to classes under the mixed modality, from face-to-face to staggered were 16.

They are Aguascalientes, Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, Mexico City, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Jalisco, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

While there were one million 631 thousand 235 students returned to the classrooms this Monday, June 7, from the basic and higher levels.

In the case of the health secretariat, Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell announced that in the states of Quintan Roo and Baja California Sur vaccination will be speeded up to protect the tourism sector and lower the rate of infections in the beach areas of the country.

We have decided that in particular in Quintana Roo and Baja California Sur we will be advancing more rapidly in the vaccination of people between 40 and 49 years of age and surely starting there also from 30 to 39 years old, “the official said.

To further reduce infections in the northern border area of ​​Mexico, similar measures will also be implemented in the population of 40 to 49 years of age and 30 to 39 years.

* jci