López-Gatell: Solidarity is the most effective against covid-19 3:47

(CNN Spanish) – The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, assured this Friday in his morning press conference that, according to mathematical models, Mexico is at the point of maximum contagion by covid-19, but that, according to those same projections, expects a possible drop in positive cases in the middle of next week.

“We have the projections of the technicians, of the mathematicians, that we are at the top, but in a few days, according to the projections, at most in the middle of next week, a decline will begin in the most affected places,” he said.

MIRA: More than 100 deaths in Mexico in recent weeks from adulterated alcohol consumption

The president pointed out that these projections are based on poor mobility in cities, so he called on the population not to relax discipline, not trust and

to take better care of ourselves: “There is little to come, help us, many days have passed and we are already seeing the light at the end of the tunnel to return to the new normal”

At the press conference, the president was also questioned about a call that appeared on social networks to participate in an alleged party in the Mexican capital and in which people infected with covid-19 would attend in order to spread the disease among the attendees and provoke what is known as “herd immunity”.

“There are many calls on social networks, also by other means. But people are very informed, we have a people, very responsible. It is no longer easy to manipulate the people. People have already woken up that is why we should not worry too much about such calls. People know very well what is good for them and what is not good for them ”.

The term “herd or collective immunity” has been used by the scientific community as a possible strategy to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and is generated, as they point out, when a part of the population is protected against a certain infection and acts as barrier to prevent the transmission of the virus.

“I don’t think people will come to that call,” said López Obrador, who ruled out an increase in positive cases for those types of calls: “A swallow does not make a summer, of course making the call for us to behave well. Those who are calling for them to reconsider. ”

López-Gatell: Solidarity is the most effective against covid-19 3:47

The President of Mexico also ruled out that there is a saturation problem in the country’s public hospitals during which he called “peak stage” and assured that beds are available.

“In general, both in hospital beds we have 50 percent available for covid-19. We have about 5,000 beds available in general. And for emergencies, for intensive care, the same, like two thousand beds available, I think even more, “said the president.

.