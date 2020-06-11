López Obrador’s statements occur one day after a new daily record of COVID-19 cases when 4,883 infections were added

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked “overcome fear” for “go out little by little ” lockdown and revive the economy after the crisis of coronavirus COVID-19.

“We have to overcome not only the pandemic but also our fears, our fears. Of course, with care, but since a lot of time has passed with the confinement, there is fear of leaving, it is not only because it is prohibited or it is said that we are at a red light, ”he expressed in his morning press conference.

López Obrador’s statements occur one day after a new daily record of COVID-19 cases, when 4,883 infections were added this Wednesday to total 129,184.

Likewise, Mexico exceeded 15,000 deaths, with the date with the most deaths occurring on June 1, the day the economic recovery plan towards the “new normal” began, with nearly 400 deaths.

Even so, affirming that the “epidemic is going down”, the Ministry of Health this week authorized hotels at a level of 25 percent, hairdressing services at home, parks at 25 percent without access to children’s areas and sports games behind closed doors.

López Obrador exhorted to “seek balance” to continue with care, but at the same time reactivate the economy.

For this reason, he justified the restart of his tours last week in the southeast of the country and next week in states of the northwest, north central or east, according to what is approved by his health cabinet.

“We have to go out because there are many people, millions of Mexicans who live daily, so with balance, take care of our health, and gradually move towards the new normality, that’s why they are also my tours,” he argued.

The president commented that relations with the United States will progress “little by little to normality,” although he did not know whether the restriction of non-essential travel on the border agreed from March 21 to June 22 will be extended.

