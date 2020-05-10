Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked Mexicans to save “how much or how little” they have in order to face the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

In a video that he broadcast on social networks, he indicated that next week an economic, social and school revival plan will be presented after the emergency by Covid-19.

He indicated that preliminary figures from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) indicate that to date 500,000 jobs have been lost, but, “the truth is that it was thought that we were going to fall more.”

“We are facing the consequences of the collapse of the world economy because the coronavirus precipitated the fall of the neoliberal economic model, it was not the pandemic that was pulling the economy, the truth is that the neoliberal economy was in crisis, it was wrong. What the pandemic did was accelerate the economic collapse, ”he said.

He added that “in the case of the coronavirus it is progressing, despite the regrets, it hurts a lot that there are people suffering, hospitalized, that human beings lose their lives, it hurts us.

“They are not numbers, they are not statistics, it is mourning for families, but we are facing the pandemic, taming it, people have helped a lot, staying at home, with healthy distance measures,” he said.

When showing projection charts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he pointed out that worldwide there will be a decrease and an economic recession, and in Mexico it is calculated that there will be a 6.6 percent drop in the economy.

“We are looking for how much or little the country has is distributed fairly, that it reaches everyone. For the good of all, first the poor ”

“Look, this is a projection from the IMF. In all cases there is a recession, instead of growth there will be a decrease in the economy. United States -5.9% the economy is going to fall; Germany -7%; France -7.2%; Italy-9%; Spain –8 percent.

“They calculate us -6.6%. Note that China is going to grow 1.2%, when China for decades has grown on average 10% and now they calculate 1.2%; India 1.6% and all others in recession. The worst recession since the Great Depression, from the crack of 1929 to 1933 ”, he sentenced.