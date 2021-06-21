López Obrador and Pietro Parolin meet at the National Palace

MEXICO CITY. Within the framework of World Refugee Day, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador holds a meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, at the National Palace.

This morning the Mexican president received the Secretary of State of the Vatican, who on June 17 was received upon his arrival in our country by Rogelio Cabrera López and Alfonso Miranda Guardiola, president and secretary general of the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate (CEM).

It may interest you: The Pope avoids apologizing for the case of indigenous children killed in Canada

In addition to breakfast with the head of the federal Executive, Pietro Parolin, he will participate in a ceremony at the City Hall where he will receive the recognition of Distinguished Guest from the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

According to the CEM, the Vatican Secretary of State will attend the reception at the Apostolic Nunciature on the occasion of the VIII Anniversary of the Pontificate of Pope Francis to later take a flight to Rome, Italy.

It should be noted that on June 18, Cardinal Pietro Parolin led in Mérida, Yucatán, the Eucharistic celebration of the Episcopal Consecration of Monsignor Fermín Sosa Rodriguez as archbishop in Papua New Guinea; In addition, he held a meeting with members of the Church, as well as with Governor Mauricio Vila.

* jci