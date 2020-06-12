López Gatell: When will be the worst day of infection in Mexico. | PHOTO: .

Despite the fact that the cases of people infected by the coronavirus have risen dramatically, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, He warned that the situation will worsen in the coming days. When will be the worst day of infection in Mexico, the expert replied.

Coinciding with the World Health Organization, WHO, which recently noted that the worst number of infections in Mexico is yet to comeHugo López Gatell calculated that it will be during the next week when the worst of the epidemic will appear in the country. But it will not be the same for all states, he clarified.

The federal official also considered that in some areas of the country, the problem will last until OctoberAlthough he assured that the authorities are prepared to face a possible second wave of cases at the end of the year.

In the case of Tabasco, for example, its curve began to drop, but changes in social behavior caused another curve to appear on the same epidemic process. That’s what we mean when we talk about sprouts. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/3WImYtlHQU – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

June 12, 2020

“We started in February, we will end in October and we could say that in mid-June we will be in the middle of the set of epidemic curves,” he explained.

By geographical area

And it is that, despite the fact that last May it was estimated that the maximum peak of infections would be the first days of that month, the situation got out of control because a large part of the population, in various states, preventive measures have been relaxeds in order to reduce the number of infections, reactivating socially.

Likewise, the epidemiologist pointed out that the maximum peak of cases was that experienced by the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, since a general estimate cannot be made, since in each state it is a different situation.

As of June 11, 2020 there are 133,974 confirmed cases, 20,832 confirmed active, and 55,700 suspects by # COVID19. There have been 191,465 negatives, 15,944 confirmed deaths, 1,490 suspicious deaths and 381,139 people were studied. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/NM4XNJQfZ6 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

June 12, 2020

An example of this is Tijuana, Baja California, where the cases have presented a decrease, with respect to the previous days, while in Monterrey, Nuevo León, the opposite occurs as infections are on the rise. It is even one of the sectors in the country that is likely to end the epidemic in mid-October.

To date, they have been registered in Mexico more than 134 thousand cases, as well as more than 16 thousand coronavirus deaths and 98 thousand recovered patients.

“Only if the degree of control of public mobility is maintained for the next three months, the predictions will be faithful and possibly we will be with a figure of between 25,000 and 30,000 deaths. If not, we could have a higher mortality rate,” he warned.

The # COVID19 epidemic is not over. At the traffic light the whole country is red, therefore we must keep a healthy distance. The vast majority of activities remain restricted, below I’ll tell you which ones: pic.twitter.com/R9jraPzQk6 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

June 12, 2020

