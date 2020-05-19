During the daily report in which figures are presented on the progress of the coronavirus in Mexico, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López Gatell, called on the population not to decrease prevention measures, because even if they return to some economic activities, there is no return to ‘normality’. Read IMSS: 3 axes of the Economic Reactivation Plan after COVID-19

“Look at you, we are on the 57th day of the National Day of Sana Distancia, a national day that was established on March 23. And we open with a thoughtful, respectful, but emphatic reminder to the citizens of Mexico in all corners of the country, In all the territory, all the federal entities and all the municipalities, except the Municipalities of Hope, that the National Day of Healthy Distance has not ended, there are still 13 more days to go before the end of this day. “

The official added that not all economic activities are considered essential, so there are many work centers that will not restart yet. This list of activities was published on March 31 in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

“The list is very clear, it is a minority of economic sectors, labor sectors, which were considered essential, everything else is not essential and must be closed.”

On the other hand, the federal official pointed out that a very important aspect of these non-essential activities is in the educational sector. López Gatell pointed out that classes were suspended at all educational levels, in schools that belong to the public, private or social sectors, and will remain so until further notice.

A third point, he continued, is social activity, the recreational activity that occurs mostly in public space and public space is anything other than the home, basically for practical purposes. He specified that in the case of companies, although they are not public spaces, they are considered congregation spaces.

In this way, the squares, gardens, beaches, museums, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, must remain without activity and there should be no public congregations in the open or closed squares, the closed precincts where more than 50 people are concentrated.

“This is the National Day of Healthy Distance, let’s not waste almost a full week yet, plus a full week, which at this moment are fundamental to the extent; insofar as we are at the moment of maximum transmission of the SARS virus “CoV-2. Then, please, let’s not waste it,” he said.

He asserted that when the National Day of Healthy Distance is lifted on June 1, the population should not think that everything returns to normal, as it is not.

“… please, that this is registered, citizens do not think that on June 1 we return to normality: we return to all the activities that we have been doing, it will not be like this,” he said.

To conclude its participation, López Gatell defined that each entity will restart its activities in accordance with the circumstances it presents in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In advance of June 1, we will present the state of the epidemic in each of the 32 states … you will be able to know which is the epidemic condition of COVID in the state in which you reside and there will be indications on whether public activities and work activities are opened in his federal entity “.

“So don’t think that the National Day of Healthy Distance is over, don’t think that June 1 is to return to complete normality.”

