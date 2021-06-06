López-Gatell votes in CDMX; ask voters to wear face masks

MEXICO CITY

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, announced through his social networks that he already came to vote on June 6.

The official asked the Mexicans to go to the polls with face masks, use alcohol gel and maintain a healthy distance.

The Undersecretary of Health affirmed that suffrage is an individual right but also a collective responsibility.

I voted convinced that suffrage is an individual right but also a collective responsibility. Go to the polls; do not forget to wear a mask, use alcohol gel and keep a healthy distance. pic.twitter.com/m4i8nPlSG0 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) June 6, 2021

With the measures already established by the National Electoral Institute (INE) for those who will participate in the polls, the body offers some additional advice to citizens who come to vote:

-The poll officials will be responsible for disinfecting all contact surfaces within the voting centers on a regular basis.

-Each center will have antibacterial gel so you can disinfect your hands when entering and leaving.

-Remember that the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth is mandatory.

-The boxes will have a crayon for voting; however, you can bring your own pen, crayon, or marker for added confidence.

-The healthy distance is mandatory in the waiting lines and inside the polls, so only two voters will enter at the same time

-Vulnerable groups, such as people with disabilities, older adults or pregnant people, will have priority of passage.

jcs