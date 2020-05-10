The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, stated that, according to evidence, the curve of Covid-19 cases in Mexico “has flattened” due to the massive actions implemented in the Conference on Heals Distance. Read Trump: Mexico has big problems with coronavirus

At a conference, the undersecretary presented a graph from a site sponsored by the University of Oxford in which the speed of duplication of positive cases in countries such as the United States, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden, Mexico and Japan is compared.

In the case of Mexico, it indicated that an initial duplication of cases was registered every 2 days during the first 4 or 5 days, when the first one hundred infected were reached, however, afterwards, there was a “very drastic” inclination of the curve that shows that the epidemic is slowing down.

“Mexico has had an initial doubling every two days only the first four or five days that we reached the first hundred cases, and later we had a very drastic inclination of the curve and we began to have doublings every five days and when we reached day forty we had again and we are doubling every six days, the epidemic is slowing down.

“This is why we say with this and other elements of evidence that we have flattened the curve, so that no one is confused and misinterpreted, flattening the curve does not mean that it is exactly flat – exactly flat means that we do not have an epidemic – which means that, compared to what we would have had if we had not made the interventions, mainly these massive ones of the National Day of Sana Distancia, we would have had many more cases and in a very hasty way over time, “he said.

The Undersecretary of Health added that the measures have reduced the number of infections by about 60 to 75 percent.

