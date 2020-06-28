During the Health conference, López-Gatell stressed that Mexico must be prepared for a long-lasting pandemic. Since Reforma and some communicators misrepresented a statement made on March 14



Regeneration, June 25, 2020. During the conference of the Ministry of Health (SSa) on June 25, 2020, the latest figures of the pandemic in Mexico were reported. 6 thousand 104 confirmed infections of the Covid-19, for a total of 202 thousand 951 cases.

While the death rate was 736 deaths for a total of 25,060 deaths recorded by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, indicated that there are 25 thousand 529 active cases, while 63 thousand 583 cases are suspect. Likewise, he pointed out that 116 thousand 862 people have recovered, which represents 57% of the total.

For his part, the general director of Health Promotion, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, indicated that 28 federal entities increased their mobility in the last week.

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, pointed out that there is still no drug available against Covid-19, despite the various investigations that are being carried out.

“We do not consider it feasible that in September 2020 we will have a vaccine available in the world,” said López-Gatell.

Mexico must be prepared for a long pandemic

Likewise, the official indicated that some media had reported that he had announced the end of the pandemic on June 25. He noted that these media alluded to the morning conference on April 16.

When the mathematical predictions of a likely mass isolation of around 80 million people were presented. Thus, the curve showed that the end of the pandemic in that context would have its end on that date.

In this way, López-Gatell presented that conference where he indicated a possible scenario. Similarly, he resumed the conference on March 14 where he specified that the pandemic would be long-lasting.

In that conference on March 14, the undersecretary of Health indicated that Mexico expected a “year-round” epidemic. Likewise, he presented subsequent conferences where he explained that the country would have to be prepared with financial and medical resources to face a long-lasting epidemic.

In this way López-Gatell indicated that the success in the battle against Covid-19, lies in the fact that the peak of infections must be postponed to prepare the health system and avoid its collapse.

And, by postponing the peak of the pandemic, the health system can be strengthened and all patients can be cared for. Likewise, to try to have the necessary supplies and prevent patients from losing their lives.