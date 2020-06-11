Hugo López-Gatell denied that there is controversy between the information presented by him about COVID-19 and that of the secretary Jorge Alcocer

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, ruled out that there is a contradiction or controversy some of the information he provides on the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico and that exposed by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela.

In the afternoon press conference on Wednesday, the undersecretary alluded to the expression of Secretary Jorge Alcocer on what stage of the epidemic Mexico is in and the one expressed by him in the section Pulse of Health which is broadcast every Tuesday during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

What I can tell you, from a technical point of view, is: there is no contradiction, because this is chiaroscuro. There are positive aspects, there are aspects that are challenging, there are aspects that require particular attention, ”he said.

At Pulse of Health of this June 9, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, He explained that 20 weeks from ‘healthy distance’ and eight days from the ‘new normal’, and according to a study published in the journal Nature, 3.1 million deaths from coronavirus have been avoided in Mexico.

For his part, Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell insisted that in the coming weeks there will be a reduction in cases and the color of the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light which this week is in red for the entire country.

López-Gatell added this Wednesday that although citizens would like to have a single idea of ​​what happens in a single moment of the epidemic and with absolute certainty, “this is not how reality works” nor the scientific and technical resources that consider an epidemic .

In all cases, the graph of hospital occupation shows that there is no saturation. A regrowth in all 32 states can occur if relaxation and healthy distance are relaxed. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/F7TvwTyYk8 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) June 11, 2020

The federal official then proceeded to explain some of the 56 epidemic curves with which it has worked to measure COVID-19 in Mexico.

He stressed that in all cases, the graph of hospital occupation It shows that there is no saturation, in addition to reiterating that a regrowth can occur in the country at any time if the confinement and healthy distance are relaxed.

Nationally, the coronavirus accumulates 129 thousand 184 confirmed cases of the disease and 15 thousand 357 dead.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital