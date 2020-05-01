During the La Mañanera conference, which is offered by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador daily, Hugo López Gatell reveals what will be the worst day of the pandemic in Mexico, which will be sooner than we think.

According to the statistics of the specialists, Coronavirus forecast in Mexico will reach its worst day in less than a weekTherefore, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, López Gatell called on the population to continue with the recommendations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

At the conference, the federal official detailed that he is expected to May 6 is the day that Mexico lives its worst day due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, which has affected the entire world for months.

In the morning conference I exposed the behavior of the epidemic curve in the Valley of Mexico, which in its update reveals what is happening at the national level. The epidemic behaves at different speeds, allowing efficient organization of resources. 1/9 pic.twitter.com/Z9sPh8j0Cr – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

May 1, 2020

“Yes, and only if we stay at home can we get ahead,” he said.

Health recommendations

López Gatell emphasized continue health measures more intensively, in order to prevent the growth of coronavirus cases, and deaths caused by this disease, such as Healthy Distance.

# QuédateEnCasa is the fundamental measure to avoid infections and that there are cases beyond what the mathematicians predicted. The interventions of the National Day of Healthy Distance have kept very low transmission in various regions of the country. 6/9 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

May 1, 2020

As previously estimated, the quarantine to which all of Mexico is subject would end on May 30, ONLY if Health indications are met has implemented, and manage to flatten the curve.

If so, schools could return to their classes at schools from June 1, as well as the rest of the people to their jobs, only if they stay at home and the number of COVID-19 cases is reduced.

To face the epidemic we need to add resources and help each other. #Stay at home. Morning conference. https://t.co/HbzcO3fSxQ – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

May 1, 2020

Visit the YouTube channel of Soy Carmín giving CLICK HERE.