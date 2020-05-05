López-Gatell at a press conference on the situation of COVID-19. Notimex photo

López-Gatell warned that COVID-19 can evolve for the worse in just hours, while reiterating that the ‘curfew’ will not be implemented

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, thanked the responsibility, discipline and solidarity with which Mexicans have acted before the COVID-19 pandemic, while reiterating that the ‘will not be implementedcurfew‘To avoid infections.

I acknowledge and thank the people of Mexico for their response to the challenge of controlling the # COVID19 epidemic. They have acted responsibly. Even at this moment of greatest transmission, law enforcement will not be used as a coercion mechanism. pic.twitter.com/uSUZoHY4GB – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 5, 2020

During the press conference on the situation of the pandemic in Mexico, the federal official reiterated the call to the population to “not take lightly” the new coronavirus, since “it is a disease that can be very serious and even lethal” .

López-Gatell Ramírez explained that the COVID-19 It has the ability to evolve badly in a short time, so that in just hours the person may experience difficulty breathing, tiredness or changes in skin tone due to lack of oxygen in the blood.

The infection can spread to cause acute lung damage, which would lead to respi respiratory fatigue ’until the person urgently needs ventilatory support.

Although Mexico is heading to live the peak of infections again coronavirus, the Undersecretary of Health ruled out the use of the public force to compel citizens to stay home.

We have no plan to militarize the public health response. There will be no curfews, states of emergency, nor will the public force be used as a coercion mechanism, ”he said.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital