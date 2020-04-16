Mexico anticipated the change in the growth rate of the epidemic curve, said the undersecretary of Health. “Few countries have succeeded,” he said.

If massive community mitigation measures had not been taken in Mexico, the maximum peak would have exceeded 30 thousand cases nationwide in a single day and it would have had an important consequence in saturation of hospitals, severe cases and mortality, he pointed out. Hugo López-Gatell.

During the morning conference this Thursday, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion released projections based on real data and that thanks to mathematical applications to epidemiology allow us to see what would have happened and what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico.

He claimed that these show that it was correct that Mexico implemented community mitigation measures and anticipated the moment of change in the growth rate of the epidemic curve.

“This is excellent news, because it tells us that we are succeeding in the measures. Few countries have achieved this“He expressed.

“This is not a guarantee that we are out of risk, it depends on the continuation, execution and correct fulfillment of the community mitigation measures”

According to the official of the Ministry of Health (Ssa), the Mitigation theory has three purposes:

one- That the maximum peak is lessThat is, the number of people infected per day is low.

two- That the maximum moment of the epidemic shifts in timeThat is, the moment of greatest intensity of transmission, with the highest frequency of daily cases.

3- The reduction in the total number of cases during a first, second or third epidemic cycle and also the mortality reduction, because there is the possibility of not leaving anyone out and serving everyone.

“This theoretical part was translated in Mexico with a series of provisions for extraordinary measures ordered by health authorities. The temporary suspension of academic activities at all educational levels, of all non-essential work activities, And in the social activities a limit was set for no more than 50 people to meet in public spaces, recreational activities, national and international tourism, “he said.

“For these measures to take effect, there must be a mechanism, and that is the reduction of mobility and congregation in the public space, that is, fewer people outside their home, and we summarize with the phrase: stay at home.”