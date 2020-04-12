Hugo López-Gatell, even if it is in the memory, has become the crush of thousands of people and a character that must appear in the SEP’s free books with the same importance as the good Juan Escutia and all those who gave us independence.

Gatell, for those who are disconnected from the world, He is the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, and has been in charge of explaining to us everything regarding the emergence and spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus in Mexico.

He has also been responsible for talk about safety and hygiene measures that all Mexicans must follow: “Stay at home. Stay at home. Stay at home”.

If they don’t believe us, they should listen to that wonderful song they made him and that says like this: “López-Gatell, I admire you more than you think. López-Gatell, day by day I will listen, your conference so exact and prudent, and your answers always so forceful. In the future, you will be president… López-Gatell “.

And now we discover that Gatell’s connection to music is found not only in that song, but in the Undersecretary’s own past. Gatell may have been a member of the Santa Sabina. Just as you read it, behind those well-groomed suits and that certainty to speak of the COVID-19, there is a rocker … or rather a flutist?

Poncho Figueroa, bassist from Santa Sabina, said in an interview with Notimex that a few yesterdays ago, Hugo López-Gatell founded a band called (get ready because it can change the way we see the epidemiologist) “Cantera, the perfect wavelength”, which was made up of Hugo, his brother Carlos, Figueroa, Jacobo Lieberman, Luis Ernesto Martínez Novelo and a couple of other names.

As we know, Figueroa and Lieberman are part of Santa Sabina, that rock group that introduced us to the wonderful Rita Guerrero. Novelo is a bassist for the Blind Worm. And Hugo López-Gatell is an epidemiologist, researcher, professor and public official within the AMLO administration. What happened there?

Let’s say it was the high school band, We played several there and Hugo was the flute player. At some point he and his brother were part of the band, his brother played the percussions and he played the transverse flutePoncho Figueroa said about the 1980s.

We can think that Gatell’s transverse flute was not important, but boy was it. “Cantera, the perfect wavelength” made original songs (no covers) and instrumentals, that is, pure prominence of the guitar, percussions, bass, drums and the flute of the Undersecretary of Health. And in that case, the flute takes on an importance that we don’t recognize much in rock bands, at least not as we always imagine.

And it gets interesting. “Cantera, the perfect wavelength” (and we put it in quotation marks so that they will not be confused with the title of a Latin American independent film or with that of a thesis) played live in various presentations and he had the opportunity to do it together with other bands of the time, perhaps the most important was The Unusual Images of Aurora.

If the unusual images of Aurora don’t ring a bell, it’s because they called themselves Caifanes … And the rest is history. History that Caifanes is one of the most popular rock bands; story that tall the members of “Cantera” have dedicated themselves to music; story that Hugo is currently one of the country’s best-known people for being an epidemiologist and not a rock star.

