López-Gatell; last conference on covid-19

MEXICO CITY.

Despite the fact that there has been a consecutive reduction in infections of the SARS CoV-2 virus for 20 weeks, it is in a plateau phase in Mexico, which means that this pandemic in the country has not ended.

In his last evening press conference, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, highlighted that five states in the country have an increase in infections, among them, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

“It is important to be clear that we are not declaring the end of the epidemic, that we are aware that we have several states, specifically five, that have a very substantial epidemic activity. In some cases such as Quintana Roo and Yucatán, the epidemic intensity of this moment is compared to what they had at their most active moment in the summer of 2020, in Quintana Roo in fact it has already surpassed it and continues with an upward trend ”, Indian.

He reiterated that the pandemic is not over yet, the only thing that the federal government is doing is closing a cycle of information on the pandemic, which does not mean that zero cases of the virus have been extinguished.

He stressed that with the experience that is being had with the pandemic, the new comprehensive model for free health care for Mexicans was started in its first stage. This includes all medical services in the country such as the Armed Forces, Social Security, ISSSTE, Insabi; in addition, of the 32 state medical services that will give medicines and free medical attention.

The Undersecretary of Health made a summary of the strategies implemented to help mitigate the pandemic.

Celida Duque, director of medical services at the IMSS, announced that the Temporary Care Center installed at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack will be closed permanently on July 15.