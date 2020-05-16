López-Gatell to CNN: Mexico overestimates lethality of covid-19 3:35

(CNN Spanish) – Hugo López-Gatell, Mexico’s undersecretary of Health, is the central official in managing the covid-19 in the country. Every day, citizens see their reports and it is through their statements that the government plan has been communicated. In an interview with Mario González for Perspectives from Mexico, López-Gatell indicated that it is incongruous for the population to be asked to stay at home and, in turn, to try to account for all cases of coronavirus infections in the country. The official said that for this reason only serious cases are documented and that there is an underestimation of infections and an overestimation of lethality.

“In Mexico, lethality is overestimated. In Mexico it is unrealistic that we have a lethality of 10% (…) We are exaggerating in our calculation of the lethality, ”he said.

López-Gatell recognizes that in Mexico not all coronavirus cases are counted and the Government is aware of this because it was the strategy it chose to curb the pandemic.

What’s missing

In Mexico there are still two weeks of the national healthy distance day. According to the Government, the predictions show that in several places in the country the maximum point has already occurred and you can think of a “light at the end of the tunnel”, as López-Gatell indicates. However, he says, “Mexico City is going to be the latest in that process and surely the first of June for Mexico City will be very different from the first of June for the communities.”

In that sense, is it possible to return to classes on May 31 in Mexico City? It is “practically impossible for it to occur and it will be evaluated at the moment that there is no transmission or extremely low transmission,” he explained.

López-Gatell said that the Mexican government respects the measures taken by the technical health team to control the coronavirus epidemic, and that for this reason it is not concerned that the president’s statements appear contrary to what is being carried out. The official also regretted that countries use this crisis for political reasons and do not allow a technical team to indicate the criteria to be followed for the good of the population.

Control, monitoring and lessons learned

Johns Hopkins University is monitoring much of the world and the United States. It is a very different model to the one used in Mexico. López-Gatell, who was a student at that university, explains that the lessons from monitoring in other countries show “the importance of conducting the control of the management of an epidemic with scientific, technical criteria and with transparent information schemes. and open to society ”.

“An epidemic, when handled with political criteria, leaves room for obscurantism in the handling of information. In a surprising number of countries one would not have expected, technical leaders were displaced in favor of political agendas, ”he said.

López-Gatell says that he feels satisfied and encouraged “with respect for science and technology” in the country.

However, he points out that “it must be clear to Mexican society that the epidemic is not yet over, that we still have many events to live, the success that Mexico has had so far in reducing three-fourths of the size of this epidemic is a success for the mexican people ”.

“The Mexican people live up to date in economic terms and that despite this they have remained in a lot of discipline, in a lot of conscience, in a lot of solidarity and they have stayed at home.”

In addition, he explained that no country can guarantee that there will be no regrowth.

Concerning the government’s handling of the pandemic, there have been critical voices and there has been speculation about internal divisions. The undersecretary says that he is concerned when the political agenda “disrupts information,” but said that “the idea that there is a confrontation” between governors and the federal government is not true: “There is not and never has been,” he assured. .

