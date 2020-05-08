Contrary to popular belief, ‘flattening the curve’ does not mean that COVID-19 will stop its expansion in Mexico

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, explained the true meaning of ‘flatten the curve‘Of infections of COVID-19Well, contrary to popular belief, it does not mean that the disease will stop its expansion in Mexico.

When we say “flatten the curve”, we mean that compared to what would have happened if the measures of the National Day of Healthy Distance were not applied, the current curve would be sharper. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/rFbZh8KSbI – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 8, 2020

During the daily report on the situation of the coronavirus in the country, the official explained that ‘flatten the curve‘Refers to the fact that if the measures of the National Day of Healthy Distance, the evolution of the disease would be more acute.

All infectious disease epidemics have a geometric growth, they follow an exponential function, not a linear one. This means that each day there will be a higher proportion than the day before, “he said.

So the flattening of the curve implies that the disease progresses, but at a slower rate compared to if no preventive measures had been taken.

Epidemic curve with preventive measures and without preventive measures. Picture of Secretary of Health

Hugo López-Gatell He added that this model was received in 1798 by the British cleric. Robert Malthus in the book ‘The Principle of Populations’.

For each infected person, the result in the next generation is more than an infected person. If it were one, it replaces it and there would be a linear progression. If there is more than one (infected person) increases and increases and increases, then you see this exponential curve, “he explained.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital