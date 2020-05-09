At the peak of the pandemic, international media accuse the Mexican government of hiding death figures, so the undersecretary of health had to explain what had already been explained.

Regeneration, May 8, 2020. After some international media assured that the number of deaths and infections by Covid-19 in Mexico, could be higher than those disclosed by the Secretary of Health.

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, uploaded through his social networks, a video in which he exposes and explains the situation of the Covid-19 in Mexico.

López-Gatell points out – and stresses that he has exposed it for weeks – that the deaths from Covid-19 are difficult to demonstrate. And it is that, the people who arrive at the hospitals, are in advanced stages so the tests are not applied.

And while tests may be done after people die, they are very rarely done.

Thus, there are people who have the symptoms of having had Covid-19, so they are not recorded as deaths from the virus, so they are not recorded in that way.

That is why a technical committee of health specialists analyze the clinical file to corroborate that the person has died from Covid-19.

For the same reason and as already clarified, deaths from atypical pneumonia are related to Covid-19 or other respiratory infections caused by viruses.

Although, in pandemic situations such as the one currently experienced in the world, it is very likely that death is related to it, for that same reason the technical committee makes the assessment.

Dr. López-Gatell mentions that the journalistic notes that mention “a concealment of the figures” appear precisely on the date that it was set as the peak of the pandemic.

And that they have been shared by characters linked to previous administrations or who belong to the health industry, and some with political aspirations. For what he considers: “the synchrony is striking”.

Likewise, he considered that a note from the New York Times lacks rigor, since the media compares the figures presented by the CdMx government and the federal government.

I emphasize, therefore, that all the information that the federal government has is the same that the states provide, and that they even maintain a close relationship with the CdMx government.