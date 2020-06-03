.- The deaths related to the coronavirus in Mexico could reach up to 30,000, the undersecretary of Health estimated, according to an interview published on Wednesday, after the death toll exceeded 10,000 this week to place the nation as the seventh with the most deaths in the world.

The pandemic shows no signs of weakening in the North American country that, until Tuesday, accumulated almost 100,000 infected and 10,637 deaths at a time when the authorities allowed some sectors of the economy, considered essential, to return to activity.

“In February we made an estimate of the total number of cases (of infection): 275,000,” López-Gatell told the Mexican newspaper El Universal. “In that same prediction we had on average 12,500 deaths. It is an interval between 6,000 to 30,000, with an average of 12,500 ”.

“It is a prediction interval and, I reiterate a thousand times, if and only if the conditions from which the prediction arose are preserved,” added the official, who in early May confessed to . that “it is very likely” that in the country is underestimating the actual death toll.

Mexico has come under fire for being the nation of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that performs fewer tests per capita to detect the virus. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has asked the country not to open its economy “immediately” because it runs the risk of accelerating infections.

“Not yet (the pandemic is tamed), neither in Mexico nor in the world,” López-Gatell acknowledged to El Universal, adding that he “fears” that the regional authorities – on whom the reopening of activities now depends – will relax the restrictions. and there may be a regrowth.