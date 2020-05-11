CDMX.- For the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, minors could accompany their mothers to shopping in the supermarket because they are not a population at high risk for Coronavirus.

In response to a question from a mom from Hermosillo, Sonora, López-Gatell He replied that the measure of restricting entry to one person in several establishments is due more to a collective, community measure, to have fewer people inside and avoid possible infections.

However, he said that some establishments take it with such rigor that many times mothers and fathers cannot enter with their children, which complicates their situation because they cannot leave them with relatives or someone.

My suggestion is that they act as consumers and express it directly with the supply centers so that they change the criteria and the possibility may exist in an orderly, regulated way, but that at some point the mothers could arrive with the child and be able to enter with the son to use the store, “he noted.

In terms of risk, he said that fortunately children under the age of 20 are not a population at high risk for the coronavirus.

At the beginning of the epidemic we considered it high risk because there was not enough knowledge about Covid’s behavior and we took it by analogy with influenza, but today we do know that people under 20 who do not have chronic diseases are not populations at risk ” , he pointed.

So his suggestion is to address it directly with managers even with various firms so that supermarkets are flexible and allow single mothers and fathers to enter with their children.

HLL

