Hugo López-Gatell stated that the measures taken before COVID-19 have achieved “that no one is left unattended” during the pandemic

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, stressed that the management of COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico it has been successful, since the saturation of hospitals was avoided.

At a press conference, the federal official stated that the duration of the epidemic in Mexico “is the beneficial consequence having reduced the amount of daily infections“

Instead of having an epidemic with a very large epidemic curve, which means many cases on the same day, we have fewer cases over a much longer time, that is a known consequence of community mitigation measures, “he said.

López-Gatell Ramírez acknowledged that the duration of the pandemic “is not something that we like”; however, “the beneficial effect of these measures is that Thanks to you, thanks to each one of you who they have stayed at home most of the time possible it has been achieved that the number of infections is considerably less than what would have happened if we were all in the public road“

We managed to have fewer cases per day, especially in the peak, we managed to move the date of the peak, and we have managed to no one is left unattended because the hospital it is full. We are successful, but the epidemic continues, “he said.

The Undersecretary of Health explained that the objective of the measures taken was mitigation and seek that the same number of people who will eventually become infected do not present themselves at the same time, but in a delayed manner.

He noted that “success consists” in how they occur fewer cases the same day, the hospitals are not saturatedSo the first objective “was to reduce the size of the epidemic peak, that is to flatten the curve”.

The official maintained that the second objective is that the date when the peak, the maximum point, is reached “does not occur very soon with respect to the start (of the pandemic) when countries are not prepared to face it.”

He recalled that Mexico, at the start of the pandemic, had a healthcare system deteriorated by bad investments and abandoned hospitals, so it was sought that there would be no more cases in April to have time to expand the hospital network.

The third objective of the measures was to reduce mortality. “Which is the acceptable mortality? Zero“The official said to explain that the deaths occur” because the virus causes death, but not because someone runs out of fan, without specialist, without hospital bed“

