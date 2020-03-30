AN / GH Writing

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reiterated his call to the population so that in the remainder of the Sana Distancia National Day, which ends until April 19, they stay home. Who has the capacity to help make the epidemic less intense? All and all ”, he affirmed. Through a video, he affirmed that Mexico has a solid preparation to face the coronavirus and stressed that “if it is not necessary to solve something outside the home today, it can be expected.”

