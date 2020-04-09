The Health official affirmed that the false news can cause the population to be inordinate fear, panic and society to fragment.

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López Gatell, called the population not to fall for false news and information about the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Through his official Twitter account @HLGatell, he pointed out that there are interest groups that fabricate false news and generate disinformation, because “want to confuse society for political or economic interest purposesThey want to position themselves and manipulate public opinion ”.

He assured that, although the information is essential to be able to handle a pandemic with the correct scientific and technical sense, false news can cause the population to have a excessive fear, panic is generated and society is fragmented.

In this sense, he indicated that the “government has not missed an opportunity to communicate to society each and every one of the elements of the preparation, of what is happening and of the challenges we have faced, for example to achieve certain equipment in the world market ”.

“It’s very important not believing the first thing we are told, we must verify it (…), There is a lot of misinformation that is spread in newspapers, social networks, and opinion groups that not everything is valid, ”he said.

He recalled that from the beginning of the preparation for the epidemic, the Ministry of Health made available the website www.coronavirus.gob.mx, where all the information on guides, manuals, recommendations, myths and realities is found.

“Right now we need unity, clarity and all we will get ahead if we stay communicated and aware of the challenge we are facing ”, he pointed out.