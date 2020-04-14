With evidence in hand, the undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion said, he can assure that the equipment was purchased, transported and delivered.

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez asked citizens and specifically health professionals to denounce the people who hinder the arrival of protective equipment to the country’s health units.

During the morning conference on Tuesday, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, criticized that in the social narrative sometimes the idea permeates that if in the locality, the office, the intensive care bed, there is no mouthpiece, it’s the government’s fault.

“Let us also be clear in that sense, the responsibilities of the federal government are to procure the supplies that we have been procuring, but the journey is very long, between arriving at the plane and distributing it, finally reaching the point of service, of use and there they are involved many people, “he said.

Therefore, he called for Health personnel help the federal government find who has prevented the protective team for nurses, doctors, and specialists from getting where it needs to go.

“We can say with evidence in hand that the equipment was purchased, transported, and delivered. If locally they do not get to where they should be, then someone is hindering, and the solidarity of the population is also going to help us detect who is interfering with the public good and with the protection of health. Denounce it ”, he expressed.

Previously, López-Gatell affirmed that the federal administration saw as legitimate the concern of health personnel who at the time expressed the need to have equipment to protect themselves.

“We said, with perfect realism, it is a huge challenge to get these teams around the world, just as it has been difficult to get the mechanical fans,” he said.

“All these weeks, we have had an intense work to get them where necessary, “he added. “We thank the chancellor, who has coordinated the group that has allowed us to locate these teams and get them. Since last Tuesday the first arrived, there are two, there will be 11 planes from the Mexico-China airlift. ”

The Undersecretary of Health stated that what was sent from the Asian country was distributed as quickly as possible to the health units, a process that took between 24 and 48 hours.

“The same night he arrived, the material began to be classified. It was necessary to verify its conditions of possible use, quality, etc. and once they are ready, they begin to distribute. They are sent to all the states for the part of the Health Secretariats and they are also sent to the representative offices of the IMSS, the corresponding ISSSTE delegations. They get there to state warehouses, from there to local warehouses and, according to geographical proximity, they are distributed in the different health units, “he said.

Distribution of supplies and medical equipment, 14Apr20 by Aristegui Noticias on Scribd