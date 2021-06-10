López-Gatell announces end of daily covid-19 conferences

“This Friday, June 11, the cycle of this afternoon conference closes.”

Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, pointed out that because the covid-19 pandemic has been declining for five months, a new communication scheme will be transitioned and there will be a ‘natural evolution’ of the conferences of daily press, through which, since the beginning of the epidemic, the Ministry of Health reports on the daily report of coronavirus.

Although he did not clarify when the modification will be made, nor the way in which it will be reported, the federal official said that other information instruments will be sought and perhaps “periodic information capsules” will be used.

And he added that tomorrow, Thursday and Friday, everything that the Federal Government has done to control the epidemic will be “recapitulated”.

“Tomorrow and the day after, we will begin to do that count, but I already wanted from today, to anticipate on behalf of the whole team what we are going to be commenting on. And of course we will leave the channels open, as always, but using other mechanisms other resources.

“We will possibly have periodic informational capsules. We will always have the opening of having press conferences and interviews, but in a different periodicity as necessary.

“We also comment on it for all the people of Mexico and all those who have been listening to us throughout this process,” he said.

jcp