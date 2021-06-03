López del Hierro refuses to answer in Congress at the same time he is accused by Kitchen

Rarely does someone know your accusation in the middle of an appearance. Ignacio López del Hierro, husband of the former general secretary of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal, has chosen to remain silent in the parliamentary commission that investigates the Kitchen operation on the same day that Judge Manuel García Castellón has charged him in the case that is investigating the same plot in the National Court.

López del Hierro has begun his appearance by advancing that due to “legal advice” from his advisers he was not going to answer the questions of the deputies. Of course, in a first statement, which he has read from a letter, he has disassociated himself from the PP claiming that he has “never” been part of its ranks. He has also denied knowing of any plot hatched in the Interior to spy on the former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, since he has never been a ministry official.

I have not been and am not an official of said department or of any public administration Ignacio López del Hierro, husband of María Dolores de Cospedal.

The Kitchen operation was launched, supposedly, with means of the Ministry of the Interior, including reserved funds, with the aim of spying on Bárcenas and his family. And all to steal compromising information for the PP and for “high institutions of the State” by indication of the former president of the Government Mariano Rajoy, as hinted by former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo without providing any evidence. The ex-commissioner is the key piece of the plot and of the sewers of the State and is also accused in this plot.

“Nor have I ever had any type of public office or other that depended on a government of the PP, national autonomic or local,” added López del Hierro. Cospedal’s husband, who has also been accused by García Castellón, has stressed the “absolute impossibility” of accessing the Interior media. “For one simple reason …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.