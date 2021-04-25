López Clavero’s victory in Alcalá la Real

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

KO Boxing organized on Saturday afternoon an evening in Alcalá la Real (Jaén), in a closed-door event with six professional fights.

The Spanish featherweight fight opened the gala Jordi Martinez (2-0, 0 KO) against the Venezuelan Romeli Martinez (0-13), frankly uneven. The Spaniard won widely and knocked down Romeli in the second round, who should rethink his future in professional boxing after still not knowing the victory after thirteen fights. Scores: 40-34, 40-34 and 40-33.

At welterweight, the Argentine Gustavo Vittori (23-7-1, 12 KO) faced the Nicaraguan Michael Isaac Carrero (13-59-6, 6 KO). Also with an evident difference of faculties, since Carrero has not achieved victory since 2015 (22 fights), “El Perrito” Vittori got the best hands with his left-handed guard. A lackluster combat with a lot of grips and locked actions, which even led to Carrero having a point taken for his header in the final round. Scores were 40-36, 40-36, and 40-36.

In the four-round middleweight, the Granada-born Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero (14-15-1, 3 KO) defeated the Nicaraguan on points Miguel Aguilar placeholder image (11-68-1, 5 KO), in combat with irregularities, in which Clavero lost a point for hitting the neck and Aguilar for spitting the mouth guard. Aguilar has 54 consecutive defeats.

At heavyweight, four rounds, the Irishman Paddy nevin (4-0, 0 KO) defeated the Ecuadorian debutant Freddy Ponguillo by points in unanimous decision (triple 40-36).

Then he made his four-round super featherweight debut, the Sevillian Rafael Acosta «Falito» (1-0, 0 KO)) who brilliantly beat the Peruvian Christian rubio (0-2) with a triple 40-36.

After eight rounds, the Irishman closed the evening at welterweight Ryan O’Rourke (6-0, 1 KO) and the Spanish Israel Muñoz (2-18, 0 KO). Much more lanky on the islands than Lokito, O’Rourke sought to dominate the center of the ring with the jab, putting distance and getting work, showing remarkable technical fundamentals. Very cerebral fight of the Irishman, risking just knowing his best boxing, against a brave Muñoz. The cards gave the foreigner the winner by 80-72, 80-71 and 80-71.