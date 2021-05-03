Lopetegui will not be able to direct Sevilla against Real Madrid

05/04/2021

The coach of Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui, will not be able to direct his team on the next matchday against Real Madrid after seeing the fifth card of the season.

With the match against Athletic (0-1) now over, Lopetegui protested to referee Gil Manzano that he did not decree a penalty on a hand from Balenziaga to the center of Navas in the second half.

The Basque coach showed “sad for defeat”, which leaves his team’s fight for the LaLiga title very complicated, but he recalled that “the season is extraordinary and there are four games left”, in which he expressed the desire to “continue growing.

The Gipuzkoan coach pointed out that Sevilla “made many chances and deserved the victory” but that, in his opinion, their players “could heart” and that they “lacked pause.

Lopetegui complained about the existence of “a clear penalty” that the referee has ignored, when the Sevilla fans “have been whistled by some more doubtful this season” but “the referee or the VAR has not seen it. Today the decision-making has prevented from adding the three points, “he said.

In addition, the Basque coach stressed that “the best of them has been the goalkeeper -Unai Simón- “, and that Sevilla “lacked tranquility in the final meters to win” a match in which they would have “deserved” to win.