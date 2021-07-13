Lopetegui asks for signings “with ambition” to Monchi

07/13/2021 at 7:35 PM CEST

SF

The technician Julen lopetegui He is preparing his third season at Sevilla with a squad still to be defined, like all clubs due to the current imperatives of the market, and even more so since the Eurocup and the America’s Cup have just finished, but he is clear that they face it “with more enthusiasm if it is possible that no & rdquor; and with the self-demands of the club, the team and himself.

Speaking to the club’s media from the concentration in Algorfa, the Basque coach admitted that at this point in the pre-campaign they would “like to have more players & rdquor; in the group, but they have “laid out a plan for a long time & rdquor; and they are “aware of the difficulties the market is having, but also that little by little & rdquor; will reach “to that point & rdquor; that “all & rdquor; they want to “be able to face the coming season with the guarantees of being competitive & rdquor ;.

“When the rest of the players arrive we will look for that homogeneity. In everyone the illusion of the preseason is perceived, and it is always good that everyone comes with that energy, desire and ambition & rdquor ;, he said Lopetegui.

The coach indicated that the arrival of the Serbian Dmitrovic, the only signing so far, will increase the competitiveness in the goal with the Moroccan Bond, a very positive factor within his philosophy that this happens in all positions “to be able to face the demands of a club like Sevilla & rdquor ;.