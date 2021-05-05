Lopetegui, a suspension match; Soldier, three encounters

05/05/2021 at 5:55 PM CEST

Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach, has been sanctioned with a suspension match by the Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), while Roberto Soldado, Granada forward, will have to serve three.

Lopetegui, who saw the yellow in the last game against Athletic, He will not be able to sit on the Alfredo di Stefano bench against Real Madrid on Sunday due to the accumulation of cautions, which is why Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna), Nabil Fekir, Aisa Mandi (Betis), Jorge Pulido and Jaime Seoane (Huesca) have also been sanctioned.

In the meantime, Roberto Soldado, Granada striker, has been sanctioned with a match for the double warning for which he was expelled and another two for violation of article 117 of the Disciplinary Code of the RFEF after, when leaving the field, he told an assistant ‘you are shits’, according to the referee’s act and even kicked the VAR monitor.

Competition made this decision after studying the allegations made by Granada. The Valladolid goalkeeping coach, José Manuel Santisteban, was sanctioned with two suspension matches under article 120 and with an accessory fine of 700 euros to the club and 600 to the person involved in application of article 52.