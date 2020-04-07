They were organized by “people who have participated in illegal activities in the past,” said the undersecretary of the Interior.

The Undersecretary of Government of the Ministry of the Interior, Ricardo Peralta Saucedo, noted that the recent looting that has been carried out in different parts of the Valley of Mexico, have as objective destabilize.

When going to the videoconference with governors of the north of the country, the undersecretary of Government mentioned that these robberies are focused and it has been detected that they are organized by people with criminal and criminal records.

“They are radicalized, focused themes, the subject of looting, and as has been demonstrated in Mexico City and in some parts of the State of Mexico, they have even been organized by people who have participated in illegal activities in the past“Said Peralta Saucedo.

He commented that in Mexico we don’t go through a shortage situation, so these robberies and looting are carried out to destabilize.

“And that they do it to destabilize, fortunately we are not in a situation of shortage, we are not in a situation where people carry out starvation, fortunately we are not yet in a condition of that nature.”

Regarding the videoconference between members of the Cabinet and Governors of the north of the country, Ricardo Peralta said that seeks to standardize sanitary measures in the different entities.

“The undersecretary (of Health), Hugo López-Gatell has expressed to the entire population the need to standardize all actions and in all branches of activity in our country.”

After affirming that they are solving “all kinds” of requests from the governors, Peralta affirmed that there is a “great participation” of the state leaders in this task and highlighted the work of the head of the Ministry of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, to lead these videoconferences with the governors of the entire country.

“The intention is to continue these meetings daily, tomorrow will be another similar session with another group of governors, from the west and the Bajío area, and so later with the center and then with the south-southeast.”