Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota policeman, they awoke to a series of protests in various cities across the country against racism and abuse of the police force.

However, at nightfall these protests have taken a more violent tone, so the authorities have decreed a curfew in multiple cities, as in the case of New York.

Just last night, video was recorded of a group of looters rushing into the famous Macy’s department store, located in New York’s Herald Square.

This happened right in the middle of the protests that were taking place in the midtown of the city at night.

In the images you can see how the “tide” of people runs to the doors of the establishment. Even an explosion that occurs a few meters away does not seem to stop them.

Swarms of people trying to break in and loot Macy’s. NYC curfew won’t be stopping them tonight… #NYCRiots #nycprotest pic.twitter.com/K8aLDIsAKz – Daniel McCarter (@DanielMcCarter) June 2, 2020

Cops running to Macy’s in Herald Square while looting him. Hundreds of looters and rioters here without any concern about the presence of police officers, ”journalist Rachel Olding wrote on her Twitter account, reporting from the scene of the events.

Cops running into Macy’s at Herald Square as it was being looted. Hundreds of looters and rioters here with absolutely no concerns about cops being here pic.twitter.com/NItOU7POiL – Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

The policemen did their best to disperse the riots and arrest the looters, but they outnumbered them.

This morning they reported that about 700 people were arrested because of this shocked night in the Big Apple.

BREAKING: Around 700 people were arrested as a result of looting and rioting during Monday night’s protests in New York City, an NYPD spokesperson has told @NBCNews – US Protests: News & Updates (@USAProtests) June 2, 2020

The famous chain of stores was preparing to reopen its doors after it remained closed due to restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement the company sent to The Post, they stated: “We recognize that Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores are located in the heart of our communities and can be a target for activity surrounding this stressful situation.”

Likewise, Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy’s, affirmed that the protesters are taking the wrong target and highlighted their “long history of having a workforce as diverse as the many communities we serve.”

He also acknowledged that “the pain, frustration and anger that led to these protests are understandable” and said that “the tragic death of George Floyd is a meaningless loss of life.”