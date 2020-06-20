Spurs base Lonnie Walker volunteered to help clean up the remains of damage from the protests in San Antonio (Texas) following the death, last Monday, by the Minneapolis (Minnesota) police of the African American George Floyd.

06/01/2020 at 12:50

CEST

Sport.es

Walker He handed out bottles of water to the volunteers and also helped remove the ‘graffiti’ andn city buildings.

« You all have a reason to be nice. It is common courtesy, to be human. Helping as best you can, « she said in a video posted to Instagram. Walker said seeing the number of volunteers helping clean up was » inspiring « and » means a lot to this city. «

The #Spurs’ Lonnie Walker helps remove graffiti from a building at the corner of Broadway and Losoya. The rookie guard has also been handing out water to workers cleaning up damage from last night’s protests. pic.twitter.com/UMpwfxdBjC – Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) May 31, 2020

San Antonio is one of several cities in the United States where there have been protests over Floyd’s death, an African-American man who died of suffocation last Monday in Minneapolis after he Derek Chauvin, a white cop, nailed a knee to his neck for more than eight minutes.

Walker, in his second year outside the University of Miami, told the San Antonio Express News that makes you proud to say: « I am part of this community