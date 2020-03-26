Looney Tunes is part of the new Tommy Hilfiger collection | Instagram

The famous American multinational clothing company Tommy Hilfiger has surprised everyone by taking us back in time with an amazing collection from the beloved cartoon of the Looney tunes.

Looney Tunes is a series of cartoons from the Warner Bros company that officially began in the year of 1930 with the short film Sinkin ‘in the Bathtub.

From 1940 to 1969, the Serie Looney Tunes was the cartoon series without a doubt more popular in movie theaters around the world even beating disney and other popular competitors of that time.

It may interest you: Space Jam trend on Twitter, Kobe Bryant did not want to appear in the sequel

As a curious fact the Name Looney Tunes is a variation from Silly Symphonies, the name of the Walt Disney musical cartoon series.

The protagonists of this new collection will be Bugs Bunny, Tweety, The Devil of Tazmania and Silvestre, who are the main characters.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

This great collaboration will make us remember the past with the incredible garments for both adults and children and their name will be “Tommy Jeans Looney Tunes“

This fun collection will have great clothes dress up streetwear, something that has been used a lot lately.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

It will be completely complete and funny, just for a good start to the season that will feature t-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, denim jackets, accessories and much more, all for a casual outfit.

For all the fanatics of these amazing characters, each of your clothes will be special and they will certainly want to acquire everything.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Although there is clothing For both men and women, there are also some garments like t-shirts, sandals, bucket hats, backpacks, belt bags and caps that are no gender.

This new collection can be found from next April 1 on page by Tommy Hilfiger.

You can also read: Space Jam predicted the cancellation of the NBA by the Coronavirus

In addition to this renowned brand, the Looney Tunes have collaborated on many more brands, both clothing and accessories and countless things, for which they are always remembered.

.