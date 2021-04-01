“Looks like the Suez ship”

The More Madrid candidate for the regional elections on May 4, Mónica García, has targeted the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, who closes the list headed by Rocío Monasterio, for be the representative of “a flat Spain” that wants to “go back 40 years, limit rights and make this Community a spot of the NODE “.

In an interview on Cadena Ser, Mónica García has remarked that these elections are not about differences between progressive forces, but about who they have in front of them. “The only alternative are those forces that want to understand each other to regain decency” in the Government, he has insisted.

It’s about targeting “who has committed the last irresponsibility by calling elections”, in reference to the regional president and candidate of the PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and also the number one on the Vox list, Rocío Monasterio, “who yesterday once again criminalized unaccompanied minors with a policy of hatred that can reach be law “.

It is about Vox “not reaching the Ministry of Education” or that Abascal “does not implant in the Community of Madrid that Spain with which he is a representative.”

Mónica García, asked by an Executive to three from the left, has answered that “a government that turns the situation of the Community around, that starts to think about the future, that stops thinking about the past, would be very viable. , to consider what to do with European funds, how to rebuild health care, education, nursing homes “. “We are going to find ourselves in this”, he assured, predicting a coexistence “not only peaceful but productive and constructive.

It is clear that your site is regional politics. “I know that I have been, am and will be. I love regional politics, I like the Community, the policy that manages health, education, nursing homes. It is the most interesting part of politics. Here I am and I will be, “he promised.

Asked about the veto of the socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, that of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, Mónica García stressed that there are no times “for vetoes or red lines among progressive forces who believe in decent government. “

“I don’t know if that will materialize or be a campaign strategy, but I think we have to agree. From Más Madrid we will not put red lines on those who want to rebuild Madrid in a different way than Mrs. Ayuso would do, which is sure who is already thinking of making another City of Justice, other Zendales and planting a dark Madrid of brick and reeds again “, he has listed.

García has claimed the “great talent” that exists in the Community and that what it is about is to “uncover it” because the PP of Ayuso “looks like the ship that was crossed in the Suez Canal.”