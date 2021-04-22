“Looks like he’s playing Taboo”

The imminent elections to the presidency of the Community of Madrid, which will take place on May 4, have meant that many users rescue some of the funniest moments of the candidates at some of their rallies. On this occasion, it was Andreu Buenafuente who did not overlook one of the speeches by the socialist Ángel Gabilondo.

In his Late Motiv program, the presenter remarked, ironically, that Gabilondo has a speech “well prepared, solid, and that it will reach the electorate well. “

Right after, the humor space issued a clip in which the PSOE candidate said: “We we want progressivism, progressive position, progression, pro, process of situation in which we are in a moderate but open progressivism, centered, center. With open arms in both directions. “

After listening to it, Buenafuente assured: “It seems that he is playing Taboo, I think It has a hook because today what is sought is impact“. Words that, without a doubt, remind some of the speeches that Mariano Rajoy made on numerous occasions, such as that mythical one” it is the neighbor who chooses the mayor and it is the mayor who wants the neighbors to be the mayor. “